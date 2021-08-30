In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
United States: Hurricane Ida weakens to tropical storm

AMN

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall yesterday in south of New Orleans in the United States has weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Centre today said, Tropical Storm Ida is moving with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour. The Centre said, Ida is causing dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding over southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. One person was killed when a tree fell on their home in Ascension Parish, in the Baton Rouge area.

President Joe Biden said, Ida would be life-threatening, with immense devastation likely beyond the coasts. The President has declared a major disaster in the state and released extra funds for rescue and recovery efforts. The President said, he is in touch with the Governors of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

Hope my Gold medal will inspire people with disabilities: Avani Lekhara

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenager Avani Lekhara, the first Indian women to win a Gold medal in 10m air rifle stand ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

