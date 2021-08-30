United States: Hurricane Ida weakens to tropical storm

AMN
Hurricane Ida, which made landfall yesterday in south of New Orleans in the United States has weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Centre today said, Tropical Storm Ida is moving with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour. The Centre said, Ida is causing dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding over southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. One person was killed when a tree fell on their home in Ascension Parish, in the Baton Rouge area.
President Joe Biden said, Ida would be life-threatening, with immense devastation likely beyond the coasts. The President has declared a major disaster in the state and released extra funds for rescue and recovery efforts. The President said, he is in touch with the Governors of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.