United States: 9 killed in mass shooting in the Monterey Park, California

In the United States, nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in California on Saturday night. Media reports said, the shooting occurred at a dance club during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. About 10,000 people had gathered for the start of a two-day festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a statement said, Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. The department said the suspect was male, but it was not clear if he was still at large.

Injured people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

Monterey Park – a city of about 61,000 people in the San Gabriel Valley, located east of Los Angeles, has a majority Asian American population.