United Nations Regional Workshop on “Measuring Tourism kicks off in Kathmandu

The United Nations Regional Workshop on “Measuring Tourism: Better data for better tourism in Asia and the Pacific” kicked off in Kathmandu on the 15th of March. Tourism Minister Sudhan Kirati delivered a special address acknowledging the importance of tourism data and its potential for use in policies and plans for steady tourism recovery in the wake of the pandemic. He said the focus now should be on product development and diversification, investment in tourism sector, conservation of natural and cultural heritage, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach community and grassroots level, for building a path to sustainable, resilient and responsible tourism industry.

The 3-day programme is jointly organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) of Nepal and Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Maldives, Indonesia, Iran, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Korea, Thailand, Spain and Nepal, are participating in the programme that seeks to discuss the use of tourism data for “People, Planet and Prosperity”.