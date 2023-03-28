इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 02:08:25      انڈین آواز
United Morcha calls Rahul’s disqualification politics of vendetta

AMN / JAMMU

All parties United Morcha on Monday slammed disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his Lok Sabha seat and “strongly condemned the politics of vendetta and suppression being pursued by the BJP government”.

Describing as most unfortunate the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, the party described the turn of political events in the country as a serious threat to democracy.

In an emergency meeting of all major Opposition parties comprising National Conference, Congress, PDP, Shiv Sena, CPIM, IDP, Panthers party, ANC and others, the leaders expressed concern over the sequence of events and the overall “vitiated political and democratic atmosphere” due to the politics of vendetta and suppression of the voice of opposition by the BJP government led by Narendra Modi.

They said that such a political atmosphere in the country is due to the authoritarian and dictatorial policies of the government against political opponents, which is contrary to the democratic culture which prevailed earlier and it is harming the image of the largest democracy in the world.

They expressed solidarity with the Congress leadership and entire opposition, fighting against the policies of suppression of the Modi government and to safeguard the basic democratic rights of the citizens. It is time to close the ranks and unite to defeat the anti democratic policies of the ruling BJP, they said.

Those who supported the memorandum included Sheikh Abdul Rehman former MP, Ravinder Sharma, INC, Rattan Lal Gupta, NC Varinder Singh Sonu, PDP, Hari Singh,CPIM Narinder Singh Khalsa Akali Dal (A), ID Khajuria, IDP.

