Union Secretary appreciates holistic transformation and streamlining of public distribution system

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Sanjeev Chopra, has appreciated the reforms introduced by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, J&K for holistic transformation and streamlining of the public distribution system at the ground level.

Interacting with the officers of FCS&CA Department in Jammu today, the Union Secretary hailed the commendable efforts made by the Department to make the Public Distribution System hassle-free. He also stressed the need for immediate integration of e-Pos with the Weighing Scale. He asked the Department to build adequate capacity and be ready for implementation of Route Optimization Plans as and when the same is notified by the Government of India and also urged for effective participation in Smart PDS when the same is rolled out by the Union Government.

The Union Secretary was apprised that there are 24.80 lakh ration card holders in J&K covering a population of 96.74 lakh beneficiaries with cent percent Aadhaar Seeding. The Union Secretary was on a two-day visit to J&K.