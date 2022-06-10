Union MoS Kailash Choudhary visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore

Union Minister of J&K for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Kailash Choudhary under the Central Government’s public outreach programme-III, visited Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today and inspected their various departments of the processing unit.

The Minister in his address said that the Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers.

Choudhary said that the Government of India, as well as the J&K government, have put maximum efforts to widen the growth of agriculture as well as the horticulture sector which will play a pivotal role to transform the lives of the farming community.