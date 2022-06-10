FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jun 2022 11:00:30      انڈین آواز

Union MoS Kailash Choudhary visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Union Minister of J&K for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Kailash Choudhary under the Central Government’s public outreach programme-III, visited Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today and inspected their various departments of the processing unit.
The Minister in his address said that the Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers.  

Choudhary said that the Government of India, as well as the J&K government, have put maximum efforts to widen the growth of agriculture as well as the horticulture sector which will play a pivotal role to transform the lives of the farming community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indonesia Masters-2022: PV Sindhu loses to Taipei’s Ratchanok Intanon at Jakarta

AMN/ WEB DESK In the Women's Singles quarter-final of Indonesia Masters-2022  Badminton at Jakarta, two-ti ...

Legend of Indian Women’s cricket Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

The legend of Indian Women's cricket, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international ...

P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed i ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart