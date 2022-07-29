Union Ministers strongly condemned Adhir Ranjan’s derogatory remarks on President Draupadi Murmu; NCW summons him

FreeCurrencyRates.com

Several Union Ministers have strongly condemned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the whole country is upset over his remarks. Mr. Rijiju said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation for the remarks.

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, Mr. Chowdhury’s remark has insulted the tribals and women of the country. He said, being a tribal, he also feels that Congress has no respect for the tribals.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar said, those who cannot give respect to a woman, what respect will they give to the country?

The National Commission for Women NCW has sent a notice to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before it in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. The hearing is scheduled for the 3rd of next month. The Commission has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Mr. Chowdhury for his derogatory remark.

