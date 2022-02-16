FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to unveil Navi Mumbai water taxi service tomorrow

AMN

The much awaited water taxi service to Navi Mumbai destinations from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at ferry wharf in Mumbai, an ambitious scheme of the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Mumbai Port Trust, will be unveiled by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tomorrow.

State Ports Development Minister Aslam Sheikh informed that Chief Minister Udhdhav Thackeray will unveil a passenger jetty constructed at Belapur in the same event.

The water taxi services expected to cut the commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by almost 45 minutes to an hour. Initially services to Belapur, Belapur via JNPT and Belapur via Elephanta will be started from DCT. Newer routes will be introduced as and when commuters respond well and infrastructure is strengthened.

The water taxi service is being started from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, including 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers. It will take only 30 minutes by speed boat from Belapur to Bhaucha Dhakka in South Mumbai and 45 to 50 minutes by catamaran boat.

Two operators out of four will initially start the services and will use speed boats and catamarans for mass transportation.

