AMN

Union Minister of State, Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday visited Kiphire Aspirational district, Nagaland and held the district review meeting with the heads of offices and district administration.

Addressing the meeting, Bhoumik said, she came to Kiphire to listen and share their concerns with Prime Minister. Bhoumik also asked the district administration to submit proposal for setting up of District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre, DDRC in the district Headquarter.