Gadkari inspects Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

AMN / web desk

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari today inspected the Srinagar-Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in order to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State General (Retd.) VK Singh and Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Mr Gadkari said that three corridors are being constructed at a cost of 35 thousand crore rupees to make travel between Jammu and Srinagar smoother. The first corridor includes the Srinagar-Banihal section from Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal to Srinagar. The Union Minister also revealed that on the Mughal road, a two-lane road will be constructed, and at Peer Ki Gali, a tunnel will also come up to make the road an all-weather road.