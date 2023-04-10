इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 06:47:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nitin Gadkari inspects Asia’s longest ‘Zojila tunnel’ to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inspected Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s longest tunnel to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh in presence of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Currently, the average travel time to cross the Zojila Pass, sometimes, takes three hours. After the completion of the tunnel, the travel time will come down to 20 minutes. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, which will be extremely important for the development of Ladakh, promotion of tourism, free movement of local goods and movement of Indian armed forces in case of emergency.

According to an official release, nineteen tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of 25,000 crore rupees. Under this, the construction of 13.14 km long tunnel and approach road at a cost of 6800 crore is in progress in Zojila.

The work on the Tube-1 of the double-lane Kunfer Tunnel, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been completed and the tunnel was likely to be thrown open for traffic within days. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the 924 meters long Tube 1 of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel would bypass a 2.9 km congested, zigzag, and accident-prone area between Nashri and Ramban. The tunnel is a part of the ongoing four-lane project of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Udhampur and Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart