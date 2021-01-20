Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assigned additional charge of Ministry of AYUSH

AMN
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of AYUSH. In a Press Communique, President’s Secretariat said, during the hospitalization and treatment of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik following a road accident, his portfolio related to the Ministry of AYUSH has been temporarily assigned to Mr Rijiju in addition to his existing portfolios.
The President has directed that this arrangement may continue till Mr Naik resumes his work related to the Ministry of AYUSH.