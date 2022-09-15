Joshi inaugurates India Manufacturing show in Bengaluru

says we must work towards making India a developed nation by 2047

Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and mines Prahlad Joshi called upon the stakeholders including industries to work for a New India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Manufacturing show in Bengaluru today, the Union Minister said that we must work towards making India a developed nation by 2047. He stressed that post World War II it was the USA and USSR that determined the World order and post Covid it will be India that will emerge as a strong nation to determine the world order.

Post Covid, India fought the challenges and has today emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world. The country that imported the PPE kit is today manufacturing the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier within the country. From a power shortage country we have today become a power surplus country. Exports have broken previous records and in merchandise exports, a new record was established recently. India today has the highest number of Unicorns.

Over 200crore doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the country, drawing world attention. Regarding infrastructure development, the minister said that prior to 2014 only 11 kms of roads were laid per day and today it is 38 kms per day. Similarly just two to three kms of railway line were laid earlier and today it is 10 kms per day.

Today the production of coal has increased from 516 million tonnes in 2014 to 900 million tonnes today. To encourage renewable energy several projects are on the anvil. A sum of 6000 crore rupees is allocated for gasification of coal. The Gatishakti scheme is introduced to improve port connectivity and encourage sea routes for transportation of goods. The three days show has exhibits from 400 exhibitors displaying varied equipment and machines including in the areas of aerospace and defence, automation, robotics and drones, electricals and electronics.