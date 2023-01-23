इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 09:10:15      انڈین آواز
Union Minister inaugurates 18 National Highway projects at Orchha in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 18 National Highway projects at Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. With a total length of 550 km worth 6800 crore rupees was launched in presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Dr. Shri Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said, the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge in Betwa has been fulfilled. He said, this 665-meter-long bridge has been built at a cost of 25 crore rupees. The connectivity of Orchha, Jhansi, and Tikamgarh will improve with the construction of a two-lane paved shoulder bridge and footpath, he added.

Shri Gadkari said, there will be easy connectivity to reach the tourist places of Madhya Pradesh Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, and Sanchi. He noted, with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced.

In this programme, Shri Gadkari also announced the construction of a 4-lane greenfield road of 105 km length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of 2000 crore rupees. With the construction of this road, tourism in Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, and Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost.

