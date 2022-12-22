Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar meets members of Indian Blind Cricket Team

AMN/ WEB DESK

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar met with the members of Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winning team in New Delhi today and congratulated them for their historic victory.

Indian blind cricket team has created history by defeating Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T-20 World Cup played in Bengaluru on 17th of this month. It is a matter of pride for the country that India has won the blind T-20 cricket world cup for the third consecutive time. India had previously won this championship in 2012 and 2017.