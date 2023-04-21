Union Minister Dr. L Murugan reaches Dimapur airport for his 3-day visit to Nagaland

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Diarying, Dr. L Murugan who is on a three-day visit to Nagaland arrived this afternoon. This is his maiden visit to the State. On his arrival at Dimapur airport, Dr. Murugan was received by officials from different media units of the I & B Ministry, State DIPR and Department of Fisheries. The Minister who is in the Phek district is scheduled to take various visits, and hold meetings and interactions today.

The next day, Dr. Murugan will attend various programmes at Avakhung, Chozuba/Chesezu village under Phek District and Kohima Village.