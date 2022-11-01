FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sign MoU with FIFA and AIFF for ‘Football4Schools’ initiative

AMN

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, signed an MoU in Mumbai today with FIFA and All India Football Federation for the ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India. FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino, and President, All India Football Federation, Shri Kalyan Chaubey signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that sports have been given a place of pride in NEP 2020 and the Football 4 Schools program espouses the spirit of NEP2020.

Sports have been given a place of pride in NEP 2020. He added that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on mainstreaming sports with education and Football4Schools program is a step towards translating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making sports a way of life as well as creating well-rounded citizens.

Expressing happiness, FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino said that football is an immensely popular sport in India and the Football4Schools program will be a positive tool to inspire children and ensure their holistic development.

