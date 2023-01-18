Union Minister Arjun Munda, Rajeev Chandrasekhar give certificates to over 200 tribal girls in Jharkhand

AMN

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday gave Certificates to over 200 tribal girls in a felicitation ceremony in Gumla district, Jharkhand. These tribal girls have successfully completed residential training programme under the third phase of Grameen Udyami Scheme in Jharkhand.

More than 200 girls from tribal communities were augmented with skills under the aegis of Grameen Udyami Scheme by Vikas Bharati, Bishnupur in Gumla district of Jharkhand. The programme aims at inclusive and sustainable growth of the tribals.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the goal of the initiative is to multi-skill India’s tribal youth and teach them practical skills which will help them support their livelihoods and provide economic empowerment. He further added that there is a dire need to build awareness about such schemes and initiatives among the tribal people.