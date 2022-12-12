Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur says Kashi Tamil Sangamam revives bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu

AMN

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has revived the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He said that the month-long event has further strengthened the bond between India’s two ancient cultures- the Kashi and the Tamil Nadu. Talking to media persons in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today, the Minister said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a historical event where people of both cultures have come together to celebrate the oneness of our glorious past and traditions. Mr. Thakur said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a true depiction of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi where he will participate in various functions organised in continuation of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

In another event, the Union Minister distributed prizes to the winners of the T20 cricket series between teams of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a boost to sports in the country. He said the Khelo India initiative is nurturing talent in the field of sports. Minister of State L. Murugan, in his address, said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam truly reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.

Earlier, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the second day of his visit to Varanasi today, paid a visit to the great Tamil poet Subramanyam Bharati’ house and met his grand nephew KV Krishnan. The Union Minister also offered prayers at the Kanchi Kamakoti Math in Kashi. He also attended a session on ‘Contribution of Temples in Society and Nation Building’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as part of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam knowledge exchange.

Meanwhile, the delegation of professionals from Tamil Nadu visited Ayodhya today and offered prayers at Shri Ramlala Virajman. Another group of visitors will soon reach Varanasi. A total of 12 groups are scheduled to visit Varanasi during the Sangamam.