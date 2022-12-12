FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2022 09:55:09      انڈین آواز

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur says Kashi Tamil Sangamam revives bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has revived the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He said that the month-long event has further strengthened the bond between India’s two ancient cultures- the Kashi and the Tamil Nadu. Talking to media persons in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today, the Minister said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a historical event where people of both cultures have come together to celebrate the oneness of our glorious past and traditions. Mr. Thakur said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a true depiction of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi where he will participate in various functions organised in continuation of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

In another event, the Union Minister distributed prizes to the winners of the T20 cricket series between teams of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a boost to sports in the country. He said the Khelo India initiative is nurturing talent in the field of sports. Minister of State L. Murugan, in his address, said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam truly reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.

Earlier, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the second day of his visit to Varanasi today, paid a visit to the great Tamil poet Subramanyam Bharati’ house and met his grand nephew KV Krishnan. The Union Minister also offered prayers at the Kanchi Kamakoti Math in Kashi. He also attended a session on ‘Contribution of Temples in Society and Nation Building’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as part of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam knowledge exchange.

Meanwhile, the delegation of professionals from Tamil Nadu visited Ayodhya today and offered prayers at Shri Ramlala Virajman. Another group of visitors will soon reach Varanasi. A total of 12 groups are scheduled to visit Varanasi during the Sangamam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart