Union Minister Amit Shah to be on two-day visit to Bihar from tomorrow

AMN

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day trip to Bihar starting tomorrow. Mr. Shah will go to Purnea and Kishanganj to participate in various programmes. This will be first visit of Amit Shah to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal ( United) broke ties with BJP. Union Home Minister will address Janbhavna rally tomorrow at Rangbhoomi Maidan in Purnea. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said visit of Amit Shah is significant amid the changed political scenario in the state.

After addressing public meeting Amit Shah will held a meeting with the office bearers of party in Kishanganj.On 24th September Union Home minister will hold a meeting of officials.

