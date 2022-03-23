Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal Govt over Birbhum violence

Staff Reporter

Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from West Bengal government over Birbhum violence which claimed the lives of 10 persons after their houses were set on fire. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The BJP has also demanded from the West Bengal government strict action against the accused involved in the violent incident at the Rampurhat of Birbhum District in the state. The party has demanded the State government provide relief to victims and strengthen law and order situation in the area.

In this regard, BJP President JP Nadda has nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the affected site to collect all the evidence. The committee comprises two Rajya Sabha MPs Brajlal and KC Ramamurthy and two Lok Sabha MPs Satyapal Singh and Sukanta Majumdar. Party national spokesperson Bharati Ghosh will also be a part of the committee.