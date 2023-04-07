इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 02:26:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Health Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of States

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of States and Union Territories today. The meeting was called by the minister in view of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

India has registered six thousand 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases tally to 28 thousand 303.

Minister of States for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed this while participating in the walkathon organised on the occasion of World Health Day in New Delhi.

The event was organised with the theme Health for All with an aim to create awareness about healthy habits to keep away Non-Communicable Diseases and also its positive effects on mental well-being.

Talking to the media, Dr Mandaviya appealed to all the doctors, students and medical practitioners to keep playing their role in the development of the health sector. The event saw participation of over 350 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart