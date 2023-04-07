Union Health Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of States

AMN / WEB DESK

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of States and Union Territories today. The meeting was called by the minister in view of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

India has registered six thousand 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases tally to 28 thousand 303.

Minister of States for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed this while participating in the walkathon organised on the occasion of World Health Day in New Delhi.

The event was organised with the theme Health for All with an aim to create awareness about healthy habits to keep away Non-Communicable Diseases and also its positive effects on mental well-being.

Talking to the media, Dr Mandaviya appealed to all the doctors, students and medical practitioners to keep playing their role in the development of the health sector. The event saw participation of over 350 people.