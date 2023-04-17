Union Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf shot dead

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the safety and security of Journalists. Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will prepare these SOPs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision has been taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while they were speaking to Journalists.