Union Cabinet approves merger of three MCDs into one

AMN

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill for the unification of Delhi’s three Municipal corporations into one Municipal Corporation. Sources said that the bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing budget session of Parliament. After unification of three corporations, Delhi will have one Mayor in place of existing three Mayors.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three Municipal Corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2012. North and South Municipal Corporations currently comprise 104 Wards each while East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 Wards.

