Union Budget goes beyond 5 trillion dollar economy: FM

AMN
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has said that the Union Budget goes beyond five trillion dollar economy. Speaking at a function in Chennai, the Minister said that OPEC has to decide on the prices of petrol and diesel around the world. And the price of fuel is a global issue. She also said Central and the States need to discuss on uniform rationalisation of GST.
Describing India as a welfare state she said Government takes care of the health and education and supports legitimate wealth creation. She told if avenues of tax are not widened development or improvement cannot take place. The Government needs to be a facilitator with minimal regulation, she added.