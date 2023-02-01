Union Budget 23-24 allocates over Rs 44,000 crore for higher education: UGC Chairman

AMN

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today said that Union Budget has allocated over 44 thousand crore rupees for higher education.

He said this is 7.9 per cent higher than the previous year’s allocation. This is to overcome the learning losses of the Covid-19 pandemic and inject more digital technology into higher education for more access and equity. The UGC Chairman said the increased fund allocation will accelerate the implementation of NEP 2020. He added that this will bring further dividends to the students to make them employable and strengthen efforts in making India a knowledge-based economy.