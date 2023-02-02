Union Budget 2023: Political, Industry reactions

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman invoked mixed responses from the Industry. Several industry experts gave their reaction after the budget presentation was over by the Minister.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the Budget 2023 does not reflect the real sentiments of the people such as unemployment and price rise.

He further said that the Union Budget is filled with fancy announcements whose implementation is under question.

“This budget is not addressing the real sentiment of the country that is unemployment and price rise. It only had fancy announcements that were made earlier too but what about implementation? Only insurance companies were benefited from PM Kisan Yojana not farmers,” said Mr. Venugopal.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha criticised the Union Budget saying no concrete provisions have been made for women, farmers and youth in it. He said the Budget has not talked about the price hikes of petroleum products and the depreciation of the rupee.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran termed the budget as disappointing. He said the schemes announced for the states, but they have been asked to take care of themselves.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut criticised the Budget saying that it has nothing for farmers, the unemployed and traders.

Common people have welcomed the budget which has been presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Parliament on 1st Feb 2023.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has welcomed the Union Budget as balanced and progressive one that gave primacy to inclusive growth.

FICCI President Subhrakant Panda said that as India is the world’s fifth largest economy now, this year’s budget is not only significant to the domestic audience but also a move towards placing Indias the world’s engine of growth.

CII president Sanjiv Bajaj has termed the budget as growth oriented. Mr Bajaj said, a 33 per cent increase in public capital expenditure will create jobs. He said, in the Union Budget strong focus was on the agriculture sector, clean energy, and rationalization of income tax slab.

ASSOCHAM President Sumant Sinha has also welcomed the Union budget. Talking to AIR News, Mr Sinha said, the announcement made in the budget will improve the ease of doing business and help MSME sector.

It is a futuristic budget with a year full of promises is how Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI reacted. Sharing his reactions, Anil Agarwal said, it is a growth-oriented budget covering all sectors. The seven priorities: Inclusive growth, reaching the last mile, infrastructure development and investment, Unleashing the potential, Youth Power Financial Sector, and Green Growth ensure the development of all sectors.

In a statement Ms Bhatta said, “We are thrilled with the announcements made in the 2023 budget; it truly shows the government’s commitment to supporting start-ups in India. One of the biggest problems we face as an ecommerce player is relatively longer delivery timelines which leads to higher cancellation and return rate. The government’s focus on improving regional connectivity by developing 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing groundings is a welcome step. This step will be instrumental in shortening the delivery timelines for our customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and achieving our larger aim of being present in every Indian home.”

The Sleep Company is India's leading comfort innovation company and the creator of the revolutionary patented SmartGRID mattress. Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company aims to offer customers the best sleeping experience