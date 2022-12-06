Unified and Zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism: India’s envoy to UN

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj has said that terrorism remains a global challenge. Ms. Kamboj said that only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it.

Indian envoy to the UN also talked about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. She said, India believes that the credibility of the collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave and inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorists and take strong measure against those who encourage support and finance terrorism.