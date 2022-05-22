FreeCurrencyRates.com

Unification of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi comes into force

VINIT WAHI

The unification of three civic municipal bodies of Delhi has come into force today, according to Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Ministry has also appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as Special Officer for the MCD.

Parliament had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 during the recently concluded Budget Session.

The Act envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

The Act reduces the number of wards to 250 from the existing 272. While North and South Corporations have 104 wards each, the East Corporation has 64 wards.

