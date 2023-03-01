Unidentified drone crashes near natural gas distribution station in southeast Moscow

WEB DESK

An Unidentified drone crashed near a natural gas distribution station in the southeast of Moscow on Tuesday, February 28, in an apparent failed attack 110 km (68miles) from the centre of the Russian capital, the Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov stated.

Mr. Vorobyov reported the occurrence close to the town of Kolomna Shortly after the Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting two drone strikes in southern Russia overnight. Mr. Andrei added the Ukrainian drone appeared to have been intended to strike a civil infrastructure facility but there was no damage.

The appearance of the drone matches that of the UJ-22 Airborne, a product of Ukrainian manufacturer Ukrjet. He further added the Federal Security Service ( FSB) was dealing with the situation and that there was no danger to residents. Earlier, the Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of launching attack drones towards civil infrastructure targets in the southern regions of Krasnodar and Adygea.