UNHRC votes to probe violence in recent conflict between Israel & Hamas

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine.

The United States has said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to the region.

At least 242 people were killed in Gaza and 13 were killed in Israel during 11 days of fierce fighting that ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce.

The text of the resolution, brought by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Palestinian delegation, calls for a permanent Commission of Inquiry to be set up to report on rights violations in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Nine members, including several Western countries, voted against the resolution and another 14 abstained. China and Russia were among those voting in favour.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the move as yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it reflected the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, and protection of Palestinian human rights