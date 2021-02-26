UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors.

He said, the two countries stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace through addressing each other’s core issues setting an example for other countries.

In a tweet, he wholeheartedly welcomed and said, the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Bozkir tweeted said their stated commitment to achieve sustainable peace through addressing each other’s core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates the UN General Assembly values.

India and Pakistan yesterday released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations.