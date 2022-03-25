FreeCurrencyRates.com

UNGA approves resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, urges immediate cease-fire

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and urges immediate cease-fire. 140 countries voted in favour of the resolution while 5 voted against it. 38 nations abstained from voting. India abstained on the resolution saying focus on the cessation of hostilities is required and called for urgent humanitarian assistance.

India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti said, the draft resolution didn’t fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges. Expressing deep concern over the situation in Ukraine, India said that the conflict resulted in the death of civilians with nearly ten million people facing internal displacement and external migration.

Mr Tirumurti said that India has already sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, as part of nine separate tranches of humanitarian assistance delivered till now. He said, humanitarian action should always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, and these measures should not be politicized.

New Delhi also said it firmly believes efforts at the UN should contribute to de-escalation of the conflict, facilitate immediate cessation of hostilities to promote dialogue and diplomacy and bring parties together to find an immediate end to the suffering of the people.

