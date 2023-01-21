UNESCO dedicate International Day of Education to Afghan girls and women

AMN

UNESCO has decided to dedicate the International Day of Education on the 24th of January, 2024 to Afghan girls and women. Director general Audrey Azoulay said that no country in the world should bar women and girls from receiving an education and it is a universal human right that must be respected.

She further said that the international community has the responsibility to ensure that the rights of Afghan girls and women are restored without delay. According to UNESCO, currently, around 80 per cent of school-aged Afghan girls and young women are out of school under the Taliban rule, as they denied them access to secondary schools and universities.