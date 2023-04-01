Understanding of quality data would result in transformational output for developing countries: G20 Joint Secretary Nagaraj Naidu

AMN

Joint Secretary in the G20 Secretariat Nagaraj Naidu has said that G20 countries should work on a new initiative and try to build a capacity-building network so that benefits of India’s successful implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure can be shared with rest of the world.

In an informal chat with media persons along with his colleague Eenam Gambhir at Kumarkom on the sidelines of the second Sherpa Meet, Mr Naidu said it is very difficult to convince G20 countries about the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure and its benefits. Noting that many developing countries fail to understand the importance of quality data, which he said, if properly used, would result in transformational output.

He said with India is taking over the G20 Presidency, the issues facing the global south have been brought into focus.

Mr Naidu said that if G20 gets too much politicized, there could be a tendency that the group may not to be able to deliver the economic goals that it is supposed to fulfill.

Eenam Gambhir observed that all growth in history has always been carbonized, but added that India might be the first country to decarbonize and grow at the same time. She said climate action seen in the perspective of energy, and reduction and phasing out of coal, is a very narrow approach.