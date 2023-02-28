इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2023 12:59:26      انڈین آواز
Under whose umbrella did your best friend loot India: Kharge slam Modi over Chhatari remarks

At a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Monday, Modi claimed that Kharge, who hails from the state, was insulted and disrespected by the Congress in favour of a “family”, despite his seniority and age.

Under whose “umbrella” did the prime minister’s “best friend” loot everything in the country, asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday in a retort to Narendra Modi’s “umbrella” jibe while claiming the party insulted its chief during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.

“I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this land, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He has tried to do whatever he could in the service of people. But I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the president of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress’ session in Chhattisgarh.”

“The weather was hot… but in that heat, Kharge did not have the fortune of getting an umbrella’s shade. It was for someone standing next to him,” Modi said.

Hitting back at the prime minister over his remarks, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, under whose umbrella did your ‘best friend’ loot everything in the country?”

“We are Congress persons standing under the shade of the tricolour, who freed the country by defeating ‘Company Raj’, and will never allow the country to become ‘Company Raj’,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Tell us, when will there be a joint parliamentary committee probe on Adani,” the Congress chief asked.

