Under-19 Women cricket: India defeats South Africa by Four wickets

AMN/ WEB DESK

India defeated South Africa in Cricket by Four wickets in the fourth match of the five-match series of Under-19 Women’s cricket in Pretoria. India achieves the target of 87 runs in 14.4 overs losing six wickets.

Earlier the hosts won the toss, elected to bat, and scored 86 runs on Nine wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

India Women are now leading the series 2-0 after the fourth match. India U-19 Women won the first match by 54 runs, while the next two matches were abandoned due to rain.