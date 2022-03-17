FreeCurrencyRates.com

UN warns Ukraine war likely to hinder access to food, fuel for world’s poor

A U.N. agency is warning that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to hinder access to food and fuel for many of the world’s most vulnerable people. A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development notes that Russia accounted for nearly a third of wheat imports for Africa, or 3.7 billion dollar, in 2018-2020, while 12%, worth 1.4 billion dollar, came from Ukraine.

The report said initial assessments point to a substantive reduction in access to food and fuel despite efforts to prevent disruptions of supplies of key commodities such as wheat. Meanwhile, rising costs for shipping and for grains and other staple foods is pushing prices higher, hitting the poorest people the hardest, the report says.

The report said up to 25 African countries, especially the least developed economies, relied on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

The lack of spare capacity in Africa limits the ability of those countries to offset any lost supplies while surging costs for fertilizer will be an extra burden for farmers.

