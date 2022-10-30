FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2022 12:36:40      انڈین آواز

UN Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee calls for zero tolerance on terrorism

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Meeting adopts Delhi Declaration

AMN / WEBDESK

United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee has adopted the Delhi Declaration on ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

The Delhi Declaration was adopted in the special meeting of the Committee held in New Delhi on Saturday. In the Delhi Declaration, the Committee has urged all Member States to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws, including human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugees law. It has called for taking urgent action to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through the full and effective implementation of Security Council resolutions and other relevant international instruments relating to terrorism.

The Declaration reaffirms that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. It has also called upon Member States to fulfill their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter-terrorism conventions and protocols to which they are a party. It has also underscored the obligation of Member States to prevent and suppress the financing of terrorist acts and to refrain from providing any form of support, active or passive, to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts.

In the Delhi Declaration, the committee has reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms constitutes ”one of the most serious threats” to international peace and security and vowed to contribute further to enhancing the effectiveness of the overall effort to fight the scourge on a global level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: New Zealand & Sri Lanka match is underway at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia

AMN In the T-20 World Cup, Men in blue look forward to continue their winning streak in Australia. The visi ...

India beat New Zealand in opening game of FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar

AMN India defeated New Zealand 4-3 in the opening game of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar ye ...

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty advance to Men’s Doubles Semi-finals of French Open Badminton tournament

AMN In French Open, India’s top doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated 2021 worl ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart