UN Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee calls for zero tolerance on terrorism

Meeting adopts Delhi Declaration

AMN / WEBDESK

United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee has adopted the Delhi Declaration on ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

The Delhi Declaration was adopted in the special meeting of the Committee held in New Delhi on Saturday. In the Delhi Declaration, the Committee has urged all Member States to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws, including human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugees law. It has called for taking urgent action to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through the full and effective implementation of Security Council resolutions and other relevant international instruments relating to terrorism.

The Declaration reaffirms that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. It has also called upon Member States to fulfill their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter-terrorism conventions and protocols to which they are a party. It has also underscored the obligation of Member States to prevent and suppress the financing of terrorist acts and to refrain from providing any form of support, active or passive, to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts.

In the Delhi Declaration, the committee has reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms constitutes ”one of the most serious threats” to international peace and security and vowed to contribute further to enhancing the effectiveness of the overall effort to fight the scourge on a global level.