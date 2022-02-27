UN Security Council to meet tonight over Russia-Ukraine conflict

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council will convene today at 1:30 AM (Indian time) to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly.

The United States and Albania have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for a procedural vote to appoint a special session of the General Assembly over the events in Ukraine.

In the case of a procedural vote, the right of veto is not valid and 9 votes out of 15 members of the Security Council are required to make the decision.

The emergency special session of the UN General Assembly will be requested for Monday.

This comes after Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN resolution on Ukraine.

The vote on Russia was 11 in favour, one against, and three abstentions. India, China, and UAE abstained from voting on the draft resolution. New Delhi has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine and advocated for a diplomatic solution.