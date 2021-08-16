UN Security Council meet to discuss Afghanistan situation

Hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan

United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. This will be the second meeting on Afghanistan under India’s presidency at the council. Estonia and Norway have requested this urgent session. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the Council.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he is deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

Taliban claim victory

Taliban have taken over the capital Kabul and claimed victory in the country. A spokesperson for the group has told a news network that their fighters have seized the presidential palace. They claimed that the government has collapsed and the President Ashraf Ghani fleeing. They declared the war is over. Kabul descended to chaos and residents and foreign nationals have been trying to escape.

At the capital’s international airport, an eyewitness told a TV channel that staff had abandoned their desks and people were running to planes.

Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to hold out against the Taliban offensive, which began months ago but has accelerated in the space of days as they rapidly gained control of territories.

The militants were able to seize control after most foreign troops pulled out. US President Joe Biden has defended the withdrawal of American troops, saying he could not justify an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict.

More than 60 countries, including the US and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying the Afghan people “deserve to live in safety, security and dignity”, and that security and civil order should be immediately restored.

Afghan airspace closed; Air India not to operate any flight to Kabul

Air India will not operate any flight to Kabul due to the closure of Afghan airspace. An Air India official informed that the flight which was earlier scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kabul today has been canceled.

Air India’s AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace.

Earlier the Afghanistan airspace was declared uncontrolled by the Kabul airport authorities and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.