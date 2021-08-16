India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2021 08:44:00      انڈین آواز

UN Security Council meet to discuss Afghanistan situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan

AMN

United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. This will be the second meeting on Afghanistan under India’s presidency at the council. Estonia and Norway have requested this urgent session. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the Council.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he is deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

Taliban claim victory

Taliban have taken over the capital Kabul and claimed victory in the country. A spokesperson for the group has told a news network that their fighters have seized the presidential palace. They claimed that the government has collapsed and the President Ashraf Ghani fleeing. They declared the war is over. Kabul descended to chaos and residents and foreign nationals have been trying to escape.

At the capital’s international airport, an eyewitness told a TV channel that staff had abandoned their desks and people were running to planes.

Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to hold out against the Taliban offensive, which began months ago but has accelerated in the space of days as they rapidly gained control of territories.

The militants were able to seize control after most foreign troops pulled out. US President Joe Biden has defended the withdrawal of American troops, saying he could not justify an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict.

More than 60 countries, including the US and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying the Afghan people “deserve to live in safety, security and dignity”, and that security and civil order should be immediately restored.

Afghan airspace closed; Air India not to operate any flight to Kabul

Air India will not operate any flight to Kabul due to the closure of Afghan airspace. An Air India official informed that the flight which was earlier scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kabul today has been canceled.

Air India’s AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace.
Earlier the Afghanistan airspace was declared uncontrolled by the Kabul airport authorities and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں 75یومِ آزادی جشن تقریبات کااہتمام؛

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں ’آزادی کا امرت مہتسو‘ کے حصے کے طورپ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz