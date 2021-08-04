UN Security Council condemns attack against UN premises in Heart

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms the attack against personnel and premises of the UN in Herat, Afghanistan, on 30th of July, which resulted in the death of an Afghan security forces guard and several injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s military offensive and called for an immediate reduction of violence. They also expressed deep concern about the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations in communities affected by the ongoing armed conflict across the country.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians. The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire.