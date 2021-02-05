Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
UN Security Council calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council has called for immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others detained by the military on February 1. Expressing deep concern at the declaration of emergency, the Security Council called the detentions arbitrary.

The members expressed support for the democratic transition in Myanmar, said the Press Release of the UN. Calling for dialogue and reconciliation, the Security Council stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

The Security Council expressed concern on the restrictions imposed on civil society, journalists and media workers. It called for resumption of UN relief flights to allow for unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need.
The member states also reiterated the need to create conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified return of displaced persons.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden in his first foreign policy address on Thursday called upon the military in Myanmar to relinquish power and release the activists and officials detained by it.

National Security Adviser of the US government Jake Sullivan has stated that the US is considering targeted sanctions on individuals and military controlled entities in response to the military take over in Myanmar.

