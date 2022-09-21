UN Secretary General condemns Myanmar army attack on a school killing 11 children

ADB

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has strongly condemned the attack by government troops on a school in Let Yet Kone in Sagaing Region in Myanmar.

The attack which took place last Friday left 13 people dead including 11 school children.

The Secretary General Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the school attack.

In a statement released by his spokesperson on Tuesday, the UN Secretary General said that even in times of armed conflict, schools must remain areas in which children are granted protection and a safe place to learn.

Attacks on schools and hospitals in contravention of international humanitarian law also constitute one of the six grave violations against children, in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council, said the statement.

The UN Secretary General reiterated that under international humanitarian law, combatants must not direct attacks against civilians, including children, or civilian objects. The perpetrators of international crimes committed in Myanmar must be held accountable, the statement concluded.

It was reported by the local media that the community school was first attacked by the helicopters after which infantry troops attacked the school inside a monastery.