UN rights office calls on France to address ‘deep issues’ of racism in policing

Protesters plundered shops and set fire to various buildings and vandalized public property during the third day of protests for the death of 17-year-old Nahel in France.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani (file)
Following a third night of riots and protests across France over the police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent, the UN rights office (OHCHR) said it was time for the country to reckon with its history of racism in policing.

In a statement released in Geneva on Friday, OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern over the death of 17-year-old Nahel M on Tuesday, after he was shot dead driving away from a traffic stop in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.

According to news reports, at least 875 people were arrested in major cities around the country on Thursday night, after around 40,000 police officers were deployed to quell protests and rioting over the killing.

President Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to keep their children off the streets, while in Paris, shots have been ransacked and cars set alight, despite the heavy police presence.

Voluntary homicide charge

The officer who shot the youth has reportedly apologized to the family and has been officially charged with voluntary homicide.

Ms. Shamdasani noted that an investigation has been launched into the alleged voluntary homicide.

“This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement”, she said.

Proportional use of force

“We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly. We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability.

She called for any allegations of disproportionate use of force by people exercising their rights to protest, to be swiftly investigated.

According to latest figures released by France’s police regulator, there were 37 deaths during police operations recorded in 2021, of whom ten were shot dead.

MEANWHILE Protesters plundered shops and set fire to various buildings and vandalized public property during the third day of protests for the death of 17-year-old Nahel in France.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

