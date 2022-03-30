FreeCurrencyRates.com

UN nuclear watchdog director-general in Ukraine to talk safety support

The UN nuclear watchdog’s director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi’ has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering urgent technical assistance to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Grossi’s aim is to initiate prompt safety and security support for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities, which it didn’t identify, and sending vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment.

It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants this week. Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors with four active power plants, and also is home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl and of the largest active power plant, at Zaporizhzhia.

