UN nuclear to visit nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s south to assess damage

WEB DESK

In Ukraine, the UN nuclear experts today set out from the city of Zaporizhzhia to visit a nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s south to assess any damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), head Rafael Grossi said that UN team of inspectors were pressing ahead with their visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite increased military activity in the area. The mission arrived in Zaporizhzhia yesterday . The Conditions at the nuclear plant have been unravelling for weeks, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for shelling in the vicinity and fuelling fears of a radiation disaster. Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s biggest nuclear plant has 6 water-cooled reactors containing Uranium 235.

However, Russia’s defence ministry blaimed that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday morning.

On other hand, Ukraine also said that the Russian troops were shelling the route of the IAEA mission planned to allow access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

