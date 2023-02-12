इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2023 10:22:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UN Human Rights Commissioner calls for deployment of specialised armed forces in Haiti to fight gang violence

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk called on Friday, February 10, for the deployment of specialised armed forces in Haiti to help the Caribbean nation fight gang violence. 

Mr. Türk said, violent gangs are creating a living nightmare for thousands of people. It is time for the international community to help the Haitian authorities regain full control so this suffering can be stopped, he added. The UN Human Rights Chief also said, the people of Haiti were being terrorised by armed gangs and called for urgent support to Haiti’s police to respond to the security situation.

Since the 2021 assassination of then-President Jovenel Moise, gangs have expanded their control over Haitian territories. Several police officers have been killed in clashes with suspected armed gang members. According to UN estimates, more than 60 per cent of the Haitian capital is controlled by gangs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart