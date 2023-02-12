UN Human Rights Commissioner calls for deployment of specialised armed forces in Haiti to fight gang violence

AMN/ WEB DESK

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk called on Friday, February 10, for the deployment of specialised armed forces in Haiti to help the Caribbean nation fight gang violence.

Mr. Türk said, violent gangs are creating a living nightmare for thousands of people. It is time for the international community to help the Haitian authorities regain full control so this suffering can be stopped, he added. The UN Human Rights Chief also said, the people of Haiti were being terrorised by armed gangs and called for urgent support to Haiti’s police to respond to the security situation.

Since the 2021 assassination of then-President Jovenel Moise, gangs have expanded their control over Haitian territories. Several police officers have been killed in clashes with suspected armed gang members. According to UN estimates, more than 60 per cent of the Haitian capital is controlled by gangs.