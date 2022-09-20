UN General Assembly to take decisive action to end spiraling global hunger crisis

WEB DESK

As world leaders meeting at the 77th UN General Assembly on Tuesday to take decisive action to end the spiralling global hunger crisis, over 200 civil society organisations from 75 countries have signed an open letter expressing outrage at skyrocketing hunger levels and recommendations for immediate action.

In a statement the organisations said that a staggering 345 million people are now experiencing acute hunger, a number that has more than doubled since 2019.

They said despite promises from world leaders to never allow famine again in the 21st century, famine is once more imminent in Somalia. Around the world, 50 million people are on the brink of starvation in 45 countries.

Pointing out that as many as 19,700 people are estimated to be dying of hunger every day, they said that this translates to one person dying of hunger every four seconds. They said that this is not about one country or one continent and hunger never only has one cause. This is about the injustice of the whole of humanity.