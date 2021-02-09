UN extends help to India in wake of glacial burst in Uttarakhand

AMN

The United Nations has extended help to India in the wake of massive floods triggered by a glacial burst in Uttarakhand.

In a statement, the spokesperson for UN Chief António Guterres said, the Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand.

Mr Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India. The statement said, the United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary.